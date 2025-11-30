MAKEBI ZULU PLEDGES TO COMPLETE NATIONAL HOUSE OF PRAYER



Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Aspirant Makebi Zulu has reiterated his commitment to completing the construction of the National House of Prayer, a project initiated under the leadership of former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking during a church service at St. John United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Congregation in Kabwe, Mr. Zulu said the National House of Prayer remains an important symbol of Zambia’s identity as a Christian nation.





He noted that the facility would serve as a unifying place of worship where people from all walks of life can gather to pray, reflect, and seek God’s guidance.





Mr. Zulu said once completed, the National House of Prayer would not only provide spiritual significance but also stand as a national landmark that promotes unity, peace, and moral values among citizens.



He further urged Christians across the country to intensify prayers for peace, stability, and national cohesion as Zambia prepares for the 2026 general elections.





He emphasized that sustained peace is essential for meaningful development and that the country can only progress when citizens remain united.





“There is power in unity of purpose. As Zambians, we must stand together, work together, and pray together for the prosperity of our nation,” he said.





Mr. Zulu encouraged the church to continue playing its role in promoting social harmony and guiding the nation morally, saying the church remains a key partner in fostering national development.