MAKEBI ZULU PLEDGES TO CONTINUE PF CASHEW INITIATIVE ONCE IN STATE HOUSE



Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Makebi Zulu says his administration, once elected into office this year, will continue where the PF left off in investing in the cashew nut value chain.





Speaking to journalists after meeting the King of Barotse land Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II at the Barotse Royal Establishment in Limulunga District, Western Province, Mr Zulu explained that the PF had initiated a cashew plantation programme.





Mr. Zulu said his administration will work hard to actualise it by continuing where it left off.



He emphasised that he has the advantage of age and sufficient energy to run with plans to develop Zambia.





Mr. Zulu stressed that he will not only focus on development now but also for posterity.



He mentioned that after serving his term, 54 years of age by then, he would still have enough time to live.





Mr. Zulu expressed that he does not want to live with embarrassment after retirement from the presidency, so he must deliver on the promises made to the people and change the way things are done.





He highlighted that he has the advantage of being a lawyer and understands that governance starts with amending laws that make people too powerful and arrogant.



The PF Presidential Candidate stressed that office holders must exercise power for the people.





Responding to a question as to whether there have been any good things under UPND, Mr. Zulu argued that there has been no gain from the UPND government so far because it has divided the country.





He observed that the country is more divided now than ever before.



The PF Presidential Candidate added that it does not matter what is done if one presides over a divided nation.





Mr. Zulu urged that everyone must respect all tribes and regions in the country, if development is to be appreciated.