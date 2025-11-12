Makebi Zulu promises to actualise Lungu’s vision  in 2026

Makebi promises to actualise Lungu’s vision



MAKEBI Zulu’s bid for the PF and ultimately republican presidency moved a notch higher yesterday as he forked out a whooping K200,000 to demonstrate his interest and financial muscle ahead of the PF general conference later this month.





Doubling as a lawyer and family spokesperson of the Edgar Lungu family, Zulu has slowly branded himself as the man to carry his late Boss’ unfinished vision.’





Zulu, a former minister of Eastern Province filed his K200,000 expression of interest fee at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka yesterday.





He arrived to a warm reception from his sympathizers and several senior PF members, including Mumbi Phiri, , Nkandu Luo and Godfridah Sumaili, who turned up to show solidarity.





His filing comes just three days after he returned from South Africa, where he had been overseeing the remains of his late mentor and former president Lungu, who died five months ago.





The former lawmaker, who has been at the forefront of the Lungu family’s battle with the State over the repatriation of the remains, used the moment to tie his political ambitions to his late boss’s body.





Zulu insisted that his presidential bid is not about personal gain but about continuing what Lungu died believing in.



He hinted that the PF under his leadership would revisit economic independence policies and prioritize local empowerment.





“We lost our president, President Edgar Lungu and as a party, we desire that he be given a dignified burial,” said Zulu.



“I am here as a candidate, hoping to participate in this race, not for selfish ambitions, but for purposes of uniting the party.”





So far the PF has seen its acting president Given Lubinda, Mporokoso lawmaker Brian Mundubile, Lusaka businessman Chanda Katotobwe and a Zambian South Africa-based business man Joseph Mudolo formally submit their interest to join the race for presidency.





The opposition PF is preparing to go to the convention to choose who should lead the party to the 2026 general elections after Lungu’s death.



By George Musonda



Kalemba November 11, 2025