MAKEBI ZULU RULES OUT JOINING MUNDUBILE AS RUNNING MATE UNDER TONSE





Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential aspirant, Makebi Zulu, has ruled out the possibility of joining the Tonse Alliance to support the candidature of Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Brian Mundubile, alleging that the process through which Mr. Mundubile was elected was wrong.





Mr. Zulu says he will instead focus on ensuring that the newly launched Pamodzi Alliance navigates its way towards selecting a preferred presidential candidate through what he described as a democratic process.





Speaking when he featured on Christian Voice’s Chatback program in Lusaka today, Mr. Zulu urged his supporters to remain patient as consultations continue within the alliance regarding the selection of a candidate.





Mr. Zulu emphasized that the newly formed alliance is not a PF one man show but a platform aimed at bringing together various political parties as an alternative front.





“This newly formed alliance is not a PF venture; it is another alliance that will provide an alternative and incorporate other political parties,” said Mr. Zulu.





He added that a presidential candidate must be chosen through a transparent process free from irregularities, noting that he will respect whatever outcome emerges from the Pamodzi alliance.



Angel Kasabo