MAKEBI ZULU SALUTES GIVEN LUBINDA FOR STEADFAST LEADERSHIP AFTER EARLIER VISIT TO INONGE WINA





Prominent lawyer and PF presidential contender Makebi Zulu, upon his return from South Africa, paid a courtesy call on PF Acting President Given Lubinda yesterday evening.





He saluted Mr. Lubinda for his steadfast leadership, wisdom, and courage in holding the party together under difficult conditions.





Mr. Zulu said Mr. Lubinda had shown exceptional resilience and commitment to the Patriotic Front during a period of intense political pressure.





Earlier, Mr. Zulu met with Zambia’s immediate past Republican Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina.



The two conferred on matters of national importance and party unity.





Mr. Zulu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tap into her wisdom.



He also visited incarcerated Patriotic Front (PF) leaders at Chimbokaila Prison.





Those he visited included Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Joseph Malanji, Hon. Munir Zulu, Mr. Fredson Yamba, Mr. Kingsley Chanda, and others.





He pledged solidarity with them.



He assured that “freedom is coming soon.”