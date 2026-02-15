MAKEBI ZULU SAYS PF TO CONTINUE REINFORCING STRUCTURES AHEAD OF GENERAL ELECTION





Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Makebi Zulu says the PF has continued reorganising itself ahead of the 2026 general elections.





He says the former ruling party has continued showing resilience through its structures across the 10 provinces.





Mr. Zulu said this when he met the PF structures in Kalabo district of Western Province.





He expressed joy that the former ruling party was still strong in Western Province.





Mr Zulu told the PF leaders that his mobilisation tours across the country were encouraging because they showed him that the PF was intact and viable.