10 Kwa 0 MAKEBI ZULU SCORES HIS OWN GO IN COURT



Makebi Zulu: “Ba Lungu told us that if he dies no government plane should repatriate his remains but should go back to Zambia in private jet”





Lawyer: So then you Makebi you are agreeing with us that it was not president Edgar Lungu’s intention to be buried in SA so then why do you want to go against his will? And by the way did president lungu know that he was coming here to die to make pronouncements.





The Great Repatriation Debate: A Matter of Private Jets and Public Jokes

The legal eagles are circling, not over a crime, but over a coffin. And in the middle of this morbid melodrama is lawyer Makebi Zulu, who has dropped a bombshell so profound it has the nation’s comedians scrambling for new material.





Zulu, with a straight face that would make a poker player proud, has declared that the late president’s final wishes were as clear as mud. “The very way he privately came to South Africa is the same way his remains should be repatriated,” Zulu stated, with the kind of logic usually reserved for toddlers arguing over a toy.





This statement has sparked a furious debate. Was the late president’s private jet a one-way ticket to eternity? Was his final flight a premeditated act of posthumous patriotism? “It’s like saying that because I drove to the store for milk, my corpse should be returned in a grocery bag,” one pundit quipped, adjusting their spectacles. “The man was sick, not a time traveler with a macabre sense of humor.”





The idea that the late president would “indicate” his desire to be buried in South Africa is, to put it mildly, absurd. “Did he leave a Post-it note on the fridge?” a source, who we’ll call ‘Deep Throat’ (because they’re a bit nasally), asked. “Or was it a secret message coded into his last tweet? #BurymeinSA #JustKiddingOrAmI?”





The debate rages on, but one thing is clear: the late president’s final wishes are a mystery wrapped in a riddle inside an enigma, and lawyer Makebi Zulu is holding the key—a key that looks suspiciously like a one-way ticket on a private jet.