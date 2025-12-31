MAKEBI ZULU SHOULD STICK TO ANNOUNCING FUNERAL UPDATES- Sikaile  Sikaile

MAKEBI ZULU SHOULD STICK TO ANNOUNCING FUNERAL UPDATES



Makebi Zulu’s recent call for opposition unity ahead of the 2026 general elections is deeply ironic and intellectually dishonest.





This so-called appeal for unity, coming from a family spokesperson who has suddenly reinvented himself as a presidential aspirant, is nothing but political grandstanding. The dream of opposition unity that Makebi Zulu speaks of exists only in imagination. In fact, there is a higher chance of the devil being delivered than Zambia’s fragmented and power-hungry opposition uniting under one cause.





If Makebi Zulu truly believed in unity, peace, and national interest, he would have demonstrated these values during the saga surrounding the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Had he exercised integrity, maturity, and genuine mediation, ECL would have been buried with dignity by now. Instead, the situation has been prolonged, politicised, and manipulated leaving the nation embarrassed.





This raises a fundamental question: what exactly is Makebi Zulu hallucinating about?



Zambia’s opposition landscape is dominated by individuals driven by personal ambition, self-interest, and the pursuit of power not development. Their primary objective is not national transformation but access to state power and public resources.





Since Makebi Zulu began masquerading as a presidential candidate, what tangible policies has he presented to the Zambian people? How does he plan to address poverty, unemployment, debt, or service delivery? The answer is simple: none. His narrative revolves solely around changing power, largely because he believes that doing so would benefit his clients many of whom are facing corruption charges or are already behind bars.





This leads to an even more troubling concern: How does one aspire to lead a nation when they are publicly known as a lawyer for individuals convicted of stealing public resources? How can such a person credibly champion the fight against corruption?





Leadership demands moral authority, consistency, and demonstrated integrity. Unfortunately, Makebi Zulu’s words on unity are contradicted by his actions, his record, and the reality on the ground.





Makebi Zulu knows very well that no South African court will permit ECL’s remains to be buried in South Africa. He is fully aware that what is currently taking place is nothing more than an academic exercise.

That is why he has now resorted to playing politics his last remaining option after exhausting all other avenues. He can ask his intelligence sources in South Africa if he wishes but why even ask when he already knows that they have lost again.

I just wonder why the Zambian government has been this slow. If it was in my capacity ECL body would be in Zambia and hurried long time ago.





For now, perhaps he should focus on what he was entrusted with announcing funeral updates and leave national leadership rhetoric to those with vision, credibility, and a genuine commitment to Zambia’s future.



Sikaile C Sikaile

Sichifulo Constituency Aspiring MP 2026