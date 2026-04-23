MAKEBI ZULU STOP POLITICIZING THE DEATH OF LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU.

Public discourse around the passing of late President Edgar Lungu should be guided by truth, dignity, and respect for both the deceased and the nation. It is therefore deeply concerning to witness narratives that appear distorted or selectively framed, particularly when attributed to figures like Makebi Zulu.

Makebi you have to stop politicizing the death of ECL. What you are doing is manipulative and very inhumane. And to think you are even vying for the presidency during the August 2026 polls, how can you unite a country with this kind of behaviour?



At a time when the country deserves clarity and unity, any form of manipulation or misinformation only serves to mislead the public and undermine trust.

Leaders and public commentators carry a responsibility to uphold integrity, especially when addressing matters tied to national grief and legacy.





Zambians deserve honesty not narratives shaped for convenience or personal agenda. It is critical that all voices in this conversation rise above speculation and commit to facts, allowing the legacy of former President Lungu to be remembered with the respect and truth it deserves.



By Thomas Mbewe



Ilelanga News. April 23, 2026.