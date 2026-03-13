Makebi Zulu Tears Into HH Government: ‘Zambia Cannot Be Ruled by Fear’



When Patriotic Front presidential aspirant *Makebi Zulu* appeared on the ChartChat program on *Christian Voice Radio,* the interview quickly became a searing critique of the governance style of *Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development administration.





Unlike typical political interviews where caution often prevails, Zulu confronted the pressing issues head-on, calling out what he described as a culture of fear and the erosion of democratic freedoms under the current government.





Cyber Laws and the Silence of Citizens



Zulu highlighted the government’s controversial cyber laws as central to Zambia’s “reign of fear.” He warned that these laws have created an environment where citizens hesitate to express opinions, even online.





He noted that on platforms like Facebook, many now avoid commenting on political matters, opting instead for emojis or silent likes, a sign of self-censorship born of intimidation.





“When citizens are afraid to speak,” Zulu explained, “governments are misled because the only voices left are those praising them.”





Zulu reminded listeners that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, not just the right to speak, but also the right to receive and share information. Yet, under the current government, these freedoms are increasingly restricted.





Challenging the Government’s Narratives



During the live interview, a known UPND supporter attempted to defend the government and question Zulu’s presidential ambitions.





Zulu responded decisively, warning that partisan distractions do not advance national development and urging a focus on the real issues facing Zambia. His sharp rebuttal drew strong reactions from listeners, many of whom called in to voice support for his message.





A Government That Prefers a Weak Opposition



Zulu accused the Hichilema administration of relying on a weakened opposition to maintain control. He questioned how meaningful dialogue can occur when opposition leaders are frequently arrested or intimidated.





“How do you sit down with a government for dialogue when the people you are supposed to sit with are being taken to jail?” he asked.





Callers echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for political change and unity among opposition forces.



The Constitution Must Belong to the People



A central theme of Zulu’s critique was constitutional reform. He argued that Zambia’s current framework concentrates too much power in the presidency.





Zulu called for a people-driven constitutional overhaul to ensure that governance does not depend solely on the character of a single leader. Strong institutions, he argued, are essential to prevent abuse of power.





“We cannot depend on a president with good manners,” Zulu warned. “We must build institutions strong enough to restrain those who do not have them.”





*Institutions Must Be Freed*



Zulu further claimed that key state institutions, anti-corruption agencies, investigative commissions, and law enforcement bodies, have been compromised by political interference. He called for their independence to restore public trust and attract investment.





*Youth, Women, and Economic Opportunity*



Zulu also emphasized economic empowerment. He highlighted the need to prioritize youth and women, Zambia’s largest yet most underserved demographics.





He proposed skills training, entrepreneurship programs, and access to affordable financing, stressing that their participation is vital for national development.





*A Call to Reset Zambia’s Governance*



As the interview concluded, Zulu delivered a powerful message: Zambia needs renewal. He urged citizens to reflect on the country’s direction, participate actively in shaping its future, and exercise their democratic right to vote.





“The power to change the course of the country lies with the voters,” he reminded listeners.



In conclusion,the ChartChat interview was more than a routine political appearance. By confronting the Hichilema administration on freedom of expression, constitutional reform, and institutional independence, *Makebi Zulu* positioned himself as a bold voice for change.





Whether one agrees with him or not, his statements signal that Zambia’s democratic debate is intensifying, and the demand for reform is growing louder.



*By Michael Zephaniah Phiri*



*Second vice Chairman — information, Publicity and Media (Mcc)*



*Patriotic Front (PF)Pamodzi Alliance*