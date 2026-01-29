MAKEBI ZULU UNVEILED AS NEW CONGRESS PARTY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

BREAKING | Makebi Zulu Emerges as NCP Presidential Candidate as Opposition Fault Lines Deepen
New Congress Party has unveiled Makebi Zulu as its presidential candidate for the forthcoming general elections, a move that intensifies opposition realignments less than 24 hours after fresh fractures within the Patriotic Front (PF) and the wider Tonse ecosystem.
NCP President Peter Chanda announced the decision, confirming he has withdrawn his own presidential ambition with immediate effect to allow the party to consolidate behind Zulu.
The endorsement signals a decisive shift by the NCP to project a single standard-bearer amid accelerating opposition volatility.
The timing is consequential. Zulu’s elevation lands as PF factions jostle for legitimacy, Tonse Alliance splinters harden, and senior figures reposition ahead of a compressed electoral calendar.
Within PF, the announcement adds pressure to an already strained structure grappling with court injunctions, contested authority, and competing centres of gravity.
For the opposition landscape, the move sharpens the contrast between fragmentation and consolidation.
For PF in particular, it underscores a widening centrifugal pull as allies peel off, recalibrate, or formalise alternative vehicles, raising immediate questions about coordination, vote-splitting, and command heading into the campaign season.
© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa
Given Lubinda, now you should know when the real tribal card is being dangled before you. You are being told to get of the way silently and at the end of the day, even sampa and kambwili plus mukandila will leave you alone in a dead PF carcass. Its you they dont want and they wont say it to you, MO. In bemba we say ” Tatutamfya abakulu. Abakulu balaitamfya abene.” If the tongas chased you out of UPND, the ones you are dealing with are more subtle and tactful in how they say it to you. They will milk that dead PF you are clinging to and you will be a sorry sight once they have all gone and you remain alone. Belonging is not always a choice and some of its forms are racial and tribal in form. Lobe. Ukaimwena
@Pakulo Kalabule
Shut up useless Tribalist.
Don’t mislead the people, no Tonga chased Lubinda from UPND. He left together with Sakwiba Sikota after the latter lost to HH at the UPND convention after Mazoka passed on.
You are right. He left after losing to HH. He joined PF while Saki formed ULP. He then stood as MP candidate for Kabwata and Saki went for Livingstone.
That is Saki losing to HH. Tentamashimba new all the saga they caused after losing. Ba former VP also also joined PF.
This nap is a confused vehicle, yesterday it went back to Hon. Lubinda Tonse, today it declares Makebi, it will cause political accident. Nigerians say, oga stay in one road
Ncp vehicle