MAKEBI ZULU VISITS INCARCERATED PF LEADERS, MEETS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT INONGE WINA





Prominent lawyer and Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful, Makebi Zulu, has visited several incarcerated PF leaders shortly after returning from South Africa, where his name has gained growing traction among supporters calling for him to contest the Republican Presidency.





Upon arrival in Lusaka, Mr. Zulu headed straight to Chimbokaila Correctional Facility, where he met with detained PF figures including Party Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, former Lumezi MP Munir Zulu, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, and former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda, among others.





During the visit, Mr. Zulu expressed solidarity with the incarcerated leaders, pledging to continue standing with them through what he described as a “trying moment” for the party.



“We stand with all our brothers and sisters who have been incarcerated. Freedom is coming soon,” he declared.





Later in the evening, Mr. Zulu paid a courtesy call on former Republican Vice President Mrs. Inonge Mutukwa Wina at her Lusaka residence. The two are said to have discussed matters of national unity, leadership, and the future of the Patriotic Front.





Mr. Zulu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with Mrs. Wina, describing her as a “mother of wisdom” and a pillar of counsel within the party’s senior ranks.



“We thank God for her wisdom,” he noted following the meeting.



©️ KUMWESU | November 7, 2025