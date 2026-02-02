MAKEBI ZULU WARNS ZAMBIA MAY FAIL TO MEET AU ELECTORAL STANDARDS IN AUGUST ELECTIONS

By Cecilia Zyambo

Patriotic Front-PF- presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu is calling for strict monitoring of the 2026 general elections by foreign observers, non-governmental organizations and well-meaning Zambians to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zulu has warned that Zambia risks failing to meet the African Union’s recommendation of conducting credible, transparent and peaceful elections ahead of the August 2026 general elections.



He has alleged that most Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- officials are aligned with the ruling UPND, a situation he claims could compromise the conduct of free and fair elections.



Mr. Zulu has emphasized that only strict and independent monitoring of the electoral process would help the country deliver credible elections.



But ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has maintained that the Commission conducts electoral processes that are transparent, credible and beyond reproach.



Mr. Kasaro says although members of the Commission are appointed by the President, their appointments are ratified by Parliament.

Meanwhile, UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has dismissed Mr. Zulu’s remarks as mere politics.

Ms. Imenda says ECZ officials were appointed on merit and noted that many of them have continued serving from the previous administration.

PHOENIX NEWS