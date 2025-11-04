MAKEBI ZULU & WILLAH MUDOLO TO MISS PF GENERAL CONFERENCE





 Mudolo won’t travel to Zambia because his passport is confiscated by South Africa authorities. His criminal trial for fraud, theft and money laundering begins in January 2026.





Makebi will most likely be still ‘protecting’ ECL’s body so unlikely to travel. Plus the Watchdog understands that the police wants to have ‘a word’ with him once he enters Zambian space.





Patriotic Front to Hold General Conference in 30 days, to Elect Party President and Members of the Central Committee



●Patriotic Front General Conference set for next 30days. The Party has decided to hold a General Conference instead of an Extra-Ordinary Conference as the mandate for existing Central Committee ends in May 2026.





● The Conference will be hybrid (some aspect virtual and others in-person to try and accommodate Facebook candidates)



● Presidential campaigns opened up for those that wish to contest but did not declare earlier.





● Expression of interest fee is K200,000 and K50,000 nomination fee for Presidents.



● Women Presidential Aspirants to pay expression of interest fee of K100,000.00.and nomination fee of K50,000.00



● Those seeking to stand as Members of the Central Committee -K1,000.00





The Central Committee Meeting was held on Sunday 2nd November 2025 at the Party Secretariat and was chaired by Acting President, Given Lubinda, supported by Acting Secretary General Hon. Brenda Nyirenda-Chisopa, Chairperson of the Party, Emmanuel Musonda Mpankanta and Chairperson for Women’s Affairs, Hon Kampamba Mulenga MP.





Mudolo and his wife Zethu were arrested in October 2020 alongside Bushiri and others on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering related to an alleged R102 million investment scheme.

Prosecutors claim the accused lured investors with promises of high returns through Bushiri’s companies and church-affiliated projects, only for the funds to be siphoned off through elaborate transactions involving multiple entities — including one allegedly owned by Mudolo, Rising Estates.

source:ZWD