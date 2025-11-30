MAKEBI ZULU’S AMBITIONS VS REALITY, WHY THE PRESIDENCY REMAINS FAR BEYOND HIS REACH





Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



Counsel Makebi Zulu has every constitutional right to speak, criticise, and even dream of becoming a Zambian President someday, and as a lawyer he deserves that respect. But political ambition must be matched with national credibility, wisdom, and maturity, qualities he has failed to demonstrate. His public conduct portrays a man seeking attention rather than a leader preparing for Zambia’s top office. Rights alone are not enough to earn national trust.





In my view when i compared to Zambia’s former presidents, Kenneth Kaunda, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Sata, Lungu, and Hichilema, Makebi Zulu’s shortcomings become painfully obvious. Those leaders built national identities grounded in service, resilience, and coherent vision. Makebi, on the other hand, is widely known for confrontational behaviour, emotional reactions, and a lack of serious policy direction. He has not shown the depth or discipline required to earn the people’s confidence on a national scale.





His most damaging political mistake was attempting to use the late Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s funeral and legacy as a weapon against the government.





This mishandling of national mourning exposed him badly even when he underestimated it, it revealed arrogance, poor judgement, and a shocking lack of wisdom in resolving complex issues that borders on national interest. He believed the public and the Lungu family would benefit politically from such theatrics, but the opposite happened. Zambians saw the manipulation clearly; they are not dull. This alone disqualified him in the eyes of many Zambian citizens.





Public feedback has been brutal and honest. Social media discussions, especially from voices like Evaristo, show that people have lost trust in Makebi’s leadership approach. They see him as divisive, immature, and unfit to unify a nation. His actions during the funeral period intensified public disappointment, proving that he misunderstands the mood of the nation and overestimates his own influence. Public opinion has turned into a political mirror, and Makebi does not like what he sees.





Despite being a qualified Snr lawyer, Makebi has not demonstrated the patience, humility, or strategic clarity needed for the presidency. He thrives on drama over ideas, confrontation over dialogue, and media theatrics over national vision. Zambia’s presidency is not a stage for emotional guesswork or political gambling; it is a position earned through consistent credibility and national respect. Makebi has shown neither.





The truth must be stated respectfully but firmly: Makebi Zulu is far from being presidential material. His ambition is not the problem, his approach is. Unless he undergoes a serious transformation in judgement, strategy, and public conduct, he will remain a political dreamer rather than a realistic contender. Zambia needs statesmen, not opportunists. And until he rises to that standard, the presidency will remain far beyond his reach.