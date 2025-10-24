MAKEBI ZULU’s INDEPENDENCE DAY ADRESS



Fellow Citizens,



As we commemorate sixty-one years of independence, we gather as one people united by history, bound by hope, and driven by the dream of a better Zambia.





Independence was not just a date on the calendar. It was a promise a promise of freedom, equality, dignity, and opportunity for every Zambian, regardless of tribe, region, or status.





Yet today, that promise remains unfulfilled for too many among us. Too many of our young people are jobless. Too many farmers struggle to survive. Too many voices are silenced for daring to speak the truth.





That is why, fellow Zambians, I stand before you today with a solemn conviction and a renewed call:



It is time for Zambia’s Second Independence.





Our founding fathers and mothers Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Mainza Chona, Mama Julia Chikamoneka, and many others fought with courage and sacrifice for our political freedom.





Today, it is our turn to fight for our economic, social, and democratic freedom.



For what do we see in our beloved Zambia today?



We see an economy that serves foreign interests before serving our own people.





We see tribal divisions where unity once reigned.



We see cyber laws that muzzle citizens and criminalize free thought and speech.



We see young people bright, capable, and ambitious left on the margins of opportunity.





We see a government more interested in control than compassion.



This, my brothers and sisters, is not the Zambia our forefathers envisioned.



A truly independent Zambia must be one where:





▪️ Power is balanced, and no office stands above the people.



▪️ The nation’s wealth our land, mines, and water benefit Zambians first.



▪️ Every voice, from the youth in Kanyama to the farmer in Mwinilunga, is heard and respected.



▪️ Justice serves all, not just the powerful.





The Zambia we seek to build under Second Independence 2.0 is one that is pro-life, pro-poor, and founded on faith and moral courage. It is a Zambia where no child goes hungry, no worker is exploited, and no citizen is silenced.





To all those who have suffered for speaking the truth, to those who have been jailed or forced into exile your courage is not forgotten. You are the torchbearers of this new liberation. The dawn you fought for is coming.



And to you, the youth of Zambia listen carefully:





You are the drivers of Second Independence 2.0. This is your moment, your generation’s call to duty.



The freedom you enjoy today was bought by the sweat and blood of those before you but the freedom of tomorrow depends on your action today.





Register to vote.



Stand up for your country.



Do not allow apathy or fear to silence you. Your voter’s card is your weapon, your voice is your power.



Together, we can rebuild a Zambia where the ballot, not intimidation, defines leadership where service, not self-interest, guides governance.





Let us reclaim our voice.



Let us restore dignity to the poor.



Let us bring back respect for the rule of law especially in the presidency.



Let us rebuild our foreign relations based on mutual respect and national pride.





Fellow citizens, Independence 2.0 is not a slogan, it is a movement of hope.



A movement to reclaim the heart and soul of our nation for democracy, for justice, for equality, and for the future of our children.





Our journey begins today.

Our freedom is not behind us it lies ahead.



Let us rise as one people and complete the work our forefathers began.



May God bless Zambia.



May God bless her youth.



And may Zambia forever bless her people.