MAKEBI ZULU'S POLITICAL CALCULUS: DID HE EXPLOIT THE ECL BURIAL IMPASSE FOR PERSONAL AMBITION?





The lingering burial impasse of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has stirred not only public emotion but also serious political speculation. At the heart of the controversy stands prominent lawyer and politician Makebi Zulu, who has been the spokesperson and legal representative of the Lungu family throughout this sensitive period. But as events unfold, questions are now being asked: was Makebi Zulu truly representing the family’s interests, or was he strategically positioning himself for political gain?



Insiders and observers alike have begun to question whether Zulu’s deep involvement in the burial negotiations was motivated by loyalty or ambition. Did he, under the guise of being the family’s trusted lawyer, manipulate the situation to advance his presidential aspirations within the Patriotic Front (PF)?

There are growing sentiments that Zulu may have taken advantage of the grieving widow, former First Lady Esther Lungu, and her children by influencing the pace and tone of discussions around the burial. The argument is that he may have used his influence to create a political narrative that paints him as a defender of the Lungu legacy — a narrative that conveniently aligns with his current ambitions to lead the PF and potentially contest the 2026 presidential election.





Now, the bigger question is: can Zambians trust Makebi Zulu with State authority and power? Can a man accused of turning a solemn national issue into a political launchpad be the moral compass of a party once led by the late Edgar Lungu himself?





Political analysts argue that the late ECL must be “turning in the freezer,” watching those he once trusted turn his legacy into a battleground for personal gain. The PF, once a formidable political force, now appears fractured — with figures like Given Lubinda, Brian Mundubile, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Willah Mudolo, Emmanuel Mwamba, Grayford Monde, and Chitalu Chilufya all entangled in succession disputes and strategic maneuvering.





Had these individuals declared their ambitions before ECL’s death, the situation might have been different. The PF could have focused on rebuilding its structures and reconnecting with the grassroots rather than being consumed by internal wrangles and confusion. Instead, Makebi Zulu, leveraging his closeness to the former President, seems to have seen an opportunity — a political vacuum ripe for exploitation.





Currently, Zulu is banking on public sympathy surrounding the delayed burial of ECL to gain traction among voters who may not fully grasp the political games at play. However, Zambia’s political landscape has evolved. The era of sympathy votes and emotional slogans is fading fast. Citizens are now more focused on pragmatic leadership — individuals who can tackle unemployment, economic hardship, corruption, and inequality.





As 2026 approaches, the stage is set for one of Zambia’s most intriguing elections in recent history. Will Makebi Zulu’s calculated political strategy pay off, or will it backfire as voters see through what some describe as opportunism disguised as loyalty?





Only time will tell — but one thing is certain: the late Edgar Lungu’s legacy and burial saga will continue to cast a long shadow over Zambia’s political scene, especially for those who seek to wear his crown.



By Chitalu Kasonde



Ilelanga News. November 11, 2025.