MAKEBI ZULU’S PRESIDENTIAL BID SHOCKS NATION, SPARKS PUBLIC DEBATE



The recent declaration by Constitutional Lawyer and Patriotic Front (PF) member, Makebi Zulu, to contest the 2026 Republican Presidency has sent shockwaves across Zambia’s political landscape, igniting heated public debate and scrutiny over his motives and timing.





Zulu’s announcement comes at a time when the PF is still grappling with internal divisions and questions of succession, particularly following the passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). As the main Spokesperson and Lawyer to the late President’s family, Zulu’s decision to step into the presidential race has drawn mixed reactions from both supporters and critics within the party and the general public.





Some observers believe Zulu’s move was driven by a sense of urgency and political self-preservation. With several other PF figures—among them Willah Joseph Mudolo—publicly declaring their interest in the top job, speculation is rife that Zulu may have felt politically threatened, prompting him to unveil his ambitions earlier than planned.





“It’s clear that time is running out,” one PF insider noted. “Makebi has realised that the internal dynamics around President Lungu’s burial and the ongoing legal matters could limit his political visibility if he delays any further.”





However, others argue that Zulu’s timing and role raise serious ethical and moral questions. As the official spokesperson and lawyer for the Lungu family, critics contend that his decision to launch a presidential bid while handling sensitive family and legal matters could reflect a conflict of interest and a lack of discretion.





“While it is his democratic right to contest the presidency, using the emotional and unfinished chapter of President Lungu’s burial to advance political ambitions is in poor taste,” said one commentator. “It exposes a worrying lack of conscience and moral restraint.”





Despite the backlash, some PF members have rallied behind Zulu, describing him as a youthful, articulate, and ambitious leader capable of reviving the opposition’s fortunes. His legal background and eloquence, they argue, could help the PF reposition itself as a credible alternative ahead of the 2026 general elections.





As the political dust settles, one thing remains clear—Zulu’s declaration has reshaped the conversation within the PF and across Zambia’s political spectrum. Whether his decision will consolidate or fracture the opposition remains to be seen.





Time, as always, will reveal the true intentions behind this bold political move.



By Madalitso Sinkala



Ilelanga News. October 25, 2025