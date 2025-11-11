Makebi Zulu’s Reform Vision the ‘Country Must Come First’



Lusaka, 10th November, 2025



Patriotic Front Presidential hopeful Hon. Makebi Zulu is carving a distinct path one centered not on personality politics, but on institutional renewal and patriotic resurgence.





In a candid interview, Hon. Zulu explained that his recent meetings with national elders and church leaders among them Mama Inonge Wina and Archbishop of Lusaka were not mere photo opportunities, but part of deliberate consultations to “reshape the nation’s political conversation.”





“We are building a critical mass of Zambians who believe that change is possible not for self-aggrandizement, but for the benefit of the country,” Hon. Zulu said.





The lawyer and former minister described Zambia as a nation that has “fallen off its rails,” pointing to a crumbling civil service, a compromised judiciary, and a legislature that has become an instrument of political entrenchment rather than public service.





“The civil service today does not respond to the aspirations of the people. It serves the interests of a few. That must change,” he emphasized.



He was equally forthright about the judiciary, saying:





“We need a judiciary that inspires confidence where justice is predictable, impartial, and not swayed by political influence.”





On governance, Hon. Zulu has cautioned against laws that infringe on citizens’ rights, citing the Cyber Security Act and the proposed Bill 7 as examples of legislation “designed to perpetuate power rather than protect the people.”



“The Constitution must reflect the will of the people, not the desires of those in office. Power is temporary, it should be used to serve, not to oppress,” he said.



The young Presidential aspirant also remindered the Zambian people of moral responsibility in leadership:





“We must not leave behind a generation that curses us for failing to do what was right. To see a wrong and do nothing about it is wrong in itself. The time has come to act.”