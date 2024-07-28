By Larry Mweetwa

MAKEBI ZULU’S YOUNG BROTHER CALEB WAS PAID K100, 000 TO ABDUCT AND KILL IBA DIRECTOR GENERAL



The guy next to Makebi Zulu in this picture is Caleb Zulu and he is a police officer.





When Guntila Muleya was appointed as IBA Director General, he called for audits and stopped corruption deals.



But this did not sit well with some IBA PF/aligned government workers who are inside and they decided that they were going to fix him.



One of the ways of fixing was to break his legs so that he can go on leave and while on leave, behind they would engage in corruption activities.



In no time, the PF/UKWA people at IBA decided to hire killers and close to their chest was their own Makebi Zulu’s young brother Caleb Zulu who is a police officer.



The PF/UKWA unhappy government workers stationed at IBA, paid Makebi ZULU’S young brother K100, 000 and another police officer K100, 000 and the reserve a K100, 000 while promising them that if they succeed in breaking the legs of Muleya and making him disabled, they would get an extra K100, 000 each.



But when they were trying to kill Muleya, he tried hard to fight back and that is how Makebi Zulu’s young brother fired the live bullet in the back of the dead IBA Boss and another cop fired the finishing bullet.



One of the PF/UKWA government worker stationed at IBA and funder of this abduction and assassination flew into Australia immediately after paying for this very incident, however another is in the country.





As for the guns, we leave to the police as killer Makebi Zulu’s young brother Caleb Zulu got guns from Manda Hill police station and obviously the officer in charge there takes count of all guns under his watch.



One PF/UKWA woman Member of Parliament recently announced that they have people to use in government to cause havoc.