🇿🇲 EXPLAINER | Makebi’s Economic Argument, in His Own Words



During his Prime TV interview last night, Makebi Zulu presented a sharp critique of Zambia’s current economic direction and outlined what he considers a fundamentally different approach to governance, growth, and public welfare. His argument rests on the belief that Zambia’s economic challenges are not technical failures but political choices driven by what he describes as a misreading of the role of the state.





At the centre of his economic thinking is the claim that the Presidency has adopted a business mindset that is incompatible with national governance. “A country is not a business enterprise,” Makebi said, arguing that statecraft requires social responsibility rather than profit logic. He maintained that focusing on macro indicators without direct household impact disconnects growth from lived reality.





Makebi questioned the emphasis on GDP growth and copper output figures, insisting that headline numbers conceal distributional weaknesses.





“President Hakainde Hichilema will tell you of these numbers,” he said, “but he’s not telling you what benefit there’s going to be to the Zambians.” According to Makebi, economic reporting should be judged by affordability, income stability, and access to public goods rather than export volumes alone.





On mining, Makebi argued that tax incentives offered to investors undermine domestic benefit. He stated that incentives allow profits to be externalised, leaving the state with insufficient revenue for electricity generation, medicine procurement, and social support. His position is that mineral wealth must translate into fiscal capacity, not only foreign exchange inflows.





Energy featured prominently in his economic narrative. Makebi criticised loadshedding not as a technical failure but as a governance failure linked to revenue shortfalls and planning gaps. He argued that an economy without reliable power cannot sustain productivity,

, or small enterprise growth.





He linked power shortages to broader fiscal decisions, including what he sees as misplaced priorities in expenditure and concessions.





On agriculture, Makebi framed the farmer as the foundation of economic stability. He stated that Zambia’s economy cannot function when farmers face delayed payments, rising input costs, and weak market protection. His economic vision places agriculture at the centre of income security, food pricing, and rural employment rather than treating it as a seasonal support sector.





Makebi also addressed public employment, particularly in health and education. He criticised what he described as bureaucratic barriers that delay recruitment of trained professionals. While he did not present numerical targets, his position was that existing capacity should be absorbed faster to strengthen service delivery and household income circulation.





Inflation and cost of living formed a recurring theme. Makebi cited past public price expectations for fertiliser, fuel, and mealie meal to illustrate what he called a widening gap between promise and outcome. He argued that price stability should be treated as an economic objective equal to growth, given its direct effect on household welfare.





On public finance, Makebi argued that government revenue is constrained not by scarcity of resources but by structural leakage. He suggested that incentives, exemptions, and externalised profits shrink the state’s ability to fund essentials, forcing austerity in areas that affect ordinary citizens first.





Throughout the interview, Makebi framed his economic thinking as people-centred rather than numbers-centred. His emphasis was not on policy sequencing or fiscal frameworks, but on outcomes that reduce household pressure, restore purchasing power, and expand access to basic services.





In summary, Makebi’s economic position rests on five core ideas expressed during the interview. The state must not be run as a business. Growth figures must translate into household benefit. Mining wealth must strengthen public revenue. Agriculture must anchor economic planning. Power, employment, and affordability must be treated as governance priorities rather than market by-products.





This framing reflects an economic argument rooted in redistribution, state responsibility, and direct welfare outcomes, as articulated by Makebi Zulu during his Prime TV appearance.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu