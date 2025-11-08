 THE CONTEXT | Makebi’s Return, The Chimbokaila Script, & The Mundubile Factor



Makebi Zulu has re-entered the party battlefield with a message crafted to shift attention from the five-month Lungu burial standoff to a justice narrative anchored in the detention of senior PF figures. His immediate stop at Chimbokaila, where he visited Raphael Nakacinda, Joseph Malanji, Munir Zulu, Fredson Yamba and Kingsley Chanda, was framed as a mission statement. “Freedom is coming soon,” he wrote, signalling a campaign built around the claim that PF leaders are political prisoners and that 2026 is an election about release and restoration.





His tone has unsettled a section of supporters who view the burial standoff as unfinished business. These voices accuse him of “abandoning the corpse after gaining visibility,” a phrase repeated across multiple PF pages and WhatsApp clusters. They argue that his pivot to the detainee narrative erases months of emotional mobilisation around the Lungu issue.





Others welcome the shift, arguing the party cannot enter 2026 defined by grief and that Makebi is injecting urgency into a movement that has appeared disoriented.





This debate sits inside a larger reality that party intelligence has tracked for weeks. Brian Mundubile is viewed by most PF structures as the preferred candidate heading into the convention. He has been visible on the ground, disciplined in tone, and consistent in provincial outreach.





His message has avoided factional fights, giving him acceptability across blocs that remain suspicious of sudden entrants. Makebi’s return introduces a competitive voice, but does not alter the internal ranking that places Mundubile at the top.





The Chimbokaila visit is therefore not only a solidarity gesture. It is also an attempt to stake moral ground against a front-runner who has spent months shaping himself as the steady option. Makebi is framing the PF struggle as a liberation fight for persecuted figures. Mundubile has framed it as an organisational rebuild rooted in discipline and structure.





These competing visions highlight the strategic divide inside the party and will shape the narrative heading into the convention.





Online reactions mirror this split. Loyalists applaud Makebi for “facing the real fight,” saying he has returned with a bold voice that speaks to the humiliation PF supporters feel over arrests and prolonged trials. Others caution that the justice narrative is narrow and risks reducing the election to elite grievances when ordinary voters are focused on electricity shortages, food prices and business closures. They note that PF cannot afford to personalise the campaign at a moment when public frustration is economic, not symbolic.





The rapid shift in PF messaging from resisting the state burial of Lungu to urging government to bury him has also weakened the party’s moral posture. It opened a vacuum that Makebi has tried to fill with a narrative of political rescue.





However, the reversal has raised questions about internal consistency, giving Mundubile an advantage as a candidate who has kept distance from emotional pivots and public contradictions.





The People’s Brief provides these Context features to help you understand the moving parts under public statements. Zambian politics often unfolds through fragments, and our role is to consolidate intelligence, verify claims, track shifts, and map the motives behind the noise. The Context is not opinion. It is clarity for citizens who want to see the full picture before they believe the headline.





Makebi’s return has injected new energy into PF politics, but it has also surfaced old questions about strategy, unity and credibility. Whether his justice narrative can compete with Mundubile’s organisational advantage will shape the party’s posture as it enters its most consequential convention since 2014.



© The People’s Brief | Editorial Team