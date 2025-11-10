⬆️ MONITOR | MAKEBI’S SURGING CROWD RAISES NEW QUESTIONS INSIDE PF





The large crowd gathered at the PF Secretariat for Makebi Zulu has injected new energy into the party’s succession narrative. What stands out is the strong push from the eastern wing, where many argue Makebi remained loyal to Edgar Lungu when others retreated. That loyalty is shaping perceptions that he carries quiet approval from the Lungu household.





Other regions remain largely silent. Yet the size of today’s turnout has raised questions about where exactly the mobilisation came from.





The PF race is shifting. Makebi’s mobilization without explicit structural backing is now part of the conversation. The People’s Brief will continue tracking sentiment as the contest evolves.



: Bernard Kamba



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya