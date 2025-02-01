MAKENI FLYOVER BRIDGE VERY SAFE….gap circulated on social media, is NOT a CRACK-GOVT

MAKENI FLYOVER BRIDGE VERY SAFE-GOVERNMENT



Lusaka: There have been social media reports and pictures circulating that a crack has developed on one of the Crash-Barriers on Makeni Flyover Bridge in Lusaka.





Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, (Administration), Mr. Maambo Haamaundu, therefore, wishes to clarify that the particular gap circulated on social media, is NOT a CRACK.





Mr Haamaundu explained that the gap in question is a STANDARD DESIGN FEATURE, which is placed on specific points of the Bridge, in order to allow for expansion and contraction arising from temperature changes.



Mr Haamaundu, who led a team of engineers, including the design consultant, inspected the Bridge, and established that the gap is as per the designed expansion joint, whose width could vary up from 0-5 centimeters, and is NOT a crack as being speculated on social media.





This gap has bearings that helps the expansion and contraction process in order to ensure the safety and longevity of the Bridge Mr. Haamaundu said.



The Permanent Secretary also highlighted that the observed brown-lines from the pictures making rounds on social media, are water marks that come through the expansion joint of the Bridge.





He said Makeni Flyover Bridge is a composite road infrastructure supported on girders that rest on elastomeric bearings, and that in order to take care of expansion and contraction, the Bridge had four (4) expansion joints.



There are no cracks at any point of this Bridge. It is structurally strong and safe, and the expansion joint gaps are very solid in accordance with the design specifications of this infrastructure, Mr Haamaundu stated.





Makeni Flyover Bridge was constructed in 2020 under the Lusaka Decongestion Project that was implemented by the Ministry of Local and Rural Development. Under the project, three (3) other Flyover Bridges were constructed namely; Arcades, Munali and Longacres.



