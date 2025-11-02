Makeup artist: Kairo Forbes styles DJ Zinhle (video)

Kairo Forbes is growing at an incredible rate, and fans are loving every moment. The young star, daughter of the late AKA and DJ Zinhle, continues to impress South Africa. Recently, Kairo showed off her blossoming makeup skills on her mum. The adorable moment melted hearts and sparked proud reactions online.

Her confidence shines brighter each year, and her creativity continues to blossom. From playful childhood fun to impressive talent, Kairo is becoming a true entertainer. She eagerly adopts new skills with enthusiasm and curiosity. DJ Zinhle shared the sweet TikTok video and asked, “Has your child taught you anything?”

Makeup artist: Kairo Forbes styles DJ Zinhle

Kairo confidently picked up the makeup brushes and got to work. Her tiny hands moved with surprising skill, showing growing talent and attention to detail. DJ Zinhle sat proudly as her young artist blended, dusted, and highlighted with flair. The video showed not only creativity, but also patience and passion from Kairo.

She enjoyed the process and smiled as she worked, proving she loves beauty and fashion. Her joyful spirit brought charm to the moment, and fans instantly fell in love with it. Besides makeup, Kairo has also shown talent on stage at school. She models confidently, spreading charm and energy.

Additionally, she dances with rhythm and confidence, earning applause from supporters. Many believe she could easily flourish in the entertainment world. Her playful attitude makes her craft even more delightful to watch. Kairo’s star power feels natural, and her dedication shines through every moment.

Fans loved it

After DJ Zinhle posted her video as Kairo Forbes as he did her some makeup, but fans loved it.

@piwah211 “I’m gonna cry why is Kairo growing up so fast ayy she was born yesterday  I want her to stay young forever”

@Kgosatsana ya Koeneng “At my big age I decided to start a degree and accounting was showing me flames… One time she says let me have a look and just like that I managed to understand accounting and passed it very well…She made me understand it”

@TeeFatyela “I don’t know how to speak English, I know it yes, but speaking it? I think it has got something to do with confidence. My son is training me sana. We speak in English and he corrects me when I’m wrong. I never been so proud and grateful♥”

@Social awkward “I tried this in 2010 and few seconds later I had dust on my lashes ”