Makhadzi involved in a car accident



Award-winning musician Makhadzi (born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona) was hospitalised on Wednesday morning, 31 December, after being involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg, her management confirmed.





According to a statement from Makhadzi Entertainment, the celebrated singer known for hits such as Kokota and Matorokisi was in transit when the collision occurred. Emergency services responded quickly, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.





The management team said Makhadzi’s condition is currently stable, and she remains under close observation by medical professionals. Her recovery and well-being are being prioritised, and the family has requested privacy during this time.





Makhadzi has solidified her place as one of South Africa’s most vibrant contemporary artists, with multiple awards and a strong national following.





Further updates on her condition are expected to be released through her official channels when appropriate.