🔥 MAKHADZI SPEAKS OUT AFTER VENDA MAN ALLEGEDLY QUESTIONED FOR NOT SPEAKING ZULU, WARNS THAT SOUTH AFRICANS MUST NOT BE JUDGED BY LANGUAGE OR WHERE THEY COME FROM 🔥





Popular singer Makhadzi has weighed in on the growing debate around language, identity and nationality after a video circulated online showing a Venda-speaking man allegedly being questioned after struggling to speak Zulu.





Makhadzi said she moved to Gauteng years ago and eventually learned some Zulu because it helped her communicate, but stressed that speaking a particular language should never be treated as a requirement for being accepted in South Africa.





The award-winning artist expressed concern that South Africans from provinces such as Limpopo could be unfairly judged simply because they speak different languages. She argued that people should not be harassed or made to feel unwelcome because they are unable to speak Zulu fluently.





Her comments have sparked a heated debate online, with some agreeing that South Africa’s diversity should be respected, while others insist that language is often used as a way to identify where someone comes from.





Many social media users have called for unity, saying that all South Africans, whether they speak Venda, Zulu, Xhosa, Tsonga, Sotho, Afrikaans or any other language, should feel safe and respected anywhere in the country.





🇿🇦 Do you agree with Makhadzi that no South African should be judged or questioned simply because they cannot speak a particular language? Share your views below. 👇🔥💬