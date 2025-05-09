Makhadzi Strikes Again with Her Broken English But Mzansi Is Not Having It

South African musician and dancer Makhadzi has once again set social media abuzz with her broken English.

Jumping on the controversy surrounding fast-rising Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma, who has been under fire for snubbing fans and making controversial remarks, Makhadzi took to social media to defend him and asked Mzansi to forgive him.

However, instead of supporting her call for unity, many were distracted by her poor grammar and broken English—prompting some to threaten to “cancel” her instead

Taking to her X account, Makhadzi shared that she felt compelled to apologise on behalf of Scotts Maphuma.

While she expressed disappointment in his remarks, she also said she was glad that he eventually apologised.

“At some point i felt like apologising on skot maphoma behalf cz i realised he was just exited and forgot people who streamed his music including me . Iam his fan bit i was disappointed. Iam glad he came back tohis senses. We love him .

She went on to acknowledge the support she has received from her fans. Makhadzi expressed her gratitude to them for voting for her.

the truth is we are nothing without you guys . I remember owing SARS 6M and i had nothing through your support i managed to make peace with the government. We are nothing without you guys . I know when you love a person you mean it . And aldo thank you for voting for me to win artist of the at MMA . I managed because of your vote.”

Makhadzi Reminds Fans of Her Language Struggles

In another post, Makhadzi defended herself, saying she had long told people that she doesn’t know English.

“Mara guys i confessed long time ago that as long as i know 1 plus 1 is 2 iam fine. I dont know English is that difficult to understand ?”

Makhadzi Faces Backlash Over Broken English

Makhadzi’s post sparked a storm on social media. Netizens were not impressed by her broken English and directed their frustrations toward her. They were triggered by her misspellings and poor grammar. Social media users also took issue with how she misspelled Scotts Maphuma’s name and involved herself in his debacle.

Netizens argued that she should do better, adding that the least she could have done was proofread her post. Social media users slammed her as they threatened to cancel her.

Here are some of the reaction:

@Chadler8ing;

The least you could’ve done is Googled his name.

@m_kobene;

Makhadzi, STOP.. STOP…JUST STOP !!!!

WE’VE HAD ENOUGH OF YOUR S’FANAKALOK OR FONOTIK..!

You misspelled your colleague’s name for starters…

Makhadzi, you are unfortified .

@AndriesAR;

We forgive him then cancel you

@Melo_Malebo;

Deliberately misspelling words and someone’s name ? Forced bad English ? Do better Makhadzi. This is so fake and gay.

@Presh341;

Ungazingeni please or else sizo cancel wena #bathiniBona

@yMpho_;

We’ll cancel you instead so u can go back to perform in the malls