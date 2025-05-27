MALANDA MULOBEZI RALLIES BEHIND HH: “2026 NO CHANGE – ZAMBIA FORWARD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE”

25/05/2025 – Mulobezi, Western Province

Malanda Mulobezi roared with excitement and unwavering support today as residents and local UPND leadership declared their commitment to President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership under the banner “2026 NO CHANGE – ZAMBIA FORWARD WITH HH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.”

The Western Province Presidential Campaign Team, led by Provincial Campaign Team (PCT) Coordinator General Max Kasabi, energized the crowd during a well-attended mobilization meeting in the ward. Area Councillor Haamanyanga Haamanyanga, Ward Chairman, and other UPND officials were present to strengthen the call for unity and continued support for the ruling party.

General Kasabi didn’t mince words in praising President Hichilema’s leadership, highlighting key successes such as free education, the unprecedented recruitment of public service workers, and the robust Constituency Development Fund (CDF) that is transforming lives across the country.

“Even President Hichilema’s critics are silently benefiting from his policies while pretending not to see the progress. These are the same people making noise with no plan or direction. Mulobezi, don’t be misled,” he declared.

The meeting concluded with a strong resolve from the local leadership and residents to ensure President HH secures 100% support in Mulobezi and across Western Province in 2026.