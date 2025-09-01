MALANJI JUDGMENT MOVED TO WEDNESDAY



Lusaka… Monday September 1, 2025 – The Lusaka Magistrate Court has adjourned judgment to Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in the case involving former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba.





The two are jointly charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime and willful failure to follow procedure.





The judgment, which was initially expected last month, was postponed after Mr. Malanji fell ill. He appeared in court today.





Principal Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has set Wednesday, September 3, 2025, as the new date for judgment.