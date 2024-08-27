Malanji paid for personal helicopters after Turkey trip – Witness

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court yesterday heard that immediately he returned from Turkey, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji deposited the money allotted for the purchase of a chancery in Turkey which he had allegedly diverted, into his company accounts.

The money was later used by Malanji to buy two helicopters from two aviation companies in South Africa.

Kwaleyela Mukelabai, a Senior Assistant commissioner under the anti-money laundering unit at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) narrated before principal resident magistrate Irene Wishimanga, that the two black bags full of dollars which Malanji had gone to personally collect from Turkey ended up in his living room.

Mukelabai said he interviewed Malanji’s driver

Christopher Pomboloka, who confirmed having picked up from the Airport on December 30, 2020 in the wee hours, and he was given two black bags which he put in the former minister’s vehicle and later drove to his home.

He said according to Pomboloka, Malanji asked him to leave the bags in the living room, after which he instructed him to pick him up in the afternoon.

Mukelabai said in the afternoon on the said day, Pomboloka picked up Malanji, and took him to play golf.

“I went to PACRA to ask for the companies which Mr Malanji had interest in and the official provided documents in which Malanji had an interest and was a director. There was Gibson power systems; Gibson Air Chatters, Gibson Development properties and Royal Gibson Hotel,” Mukelabai said.

“The printouts showed that indeed Mr Malanji was a director together with his brother Benson Malanji.”

He said he interviewed Francis Chilufya from Stanbic who provided bank statements for Gibson Power Systems’ dollar and Kwacha accounts where Malanji was the sole signatory.

“When I was shown the transactions on the accounts, what I noticed on December 31, 2020, was that Mr Malanji started depositing dollars in the Gibson Power Systems Dollar account amount $100, 000 per day for a period of 14 days.” Mukelabai disclosed.

“There were also monies which were being transferred from a company called Sudika General dealers which was managed by Diana Maniko who was a branch manager at Stanbic Kabulonga branch to Gibson power systems.”

He said when he interviewed Maniko, she informed him that the money which was being deposited into her company account and transferred to Gibson Power Systems came from Malanji.

“Some money was wired to National Airways Corporation (NAC) in South Africa. The bank statement showed a total of US$1, 400,000 was deposited to Gibson Power Systems and sent to (NAC) for the procurement of a helicopter,” Mukelabai said.

“There was also a transfer of a $400, 000 which was broken down in $200,000 to a company called MML aviation in South Africa which I came to learn was the payment of a second helicopter.”

He said Malanji also deposited some money in Gibson Power Systems Kwacha account from October 26, 2020 to October 30, 2020 immediately he returned from Morocco.

“He travelled to Mortgage on October 22, 2020 and returned on October 25 the amounts were in the range of K2 million per day, he was converting dollars into Kwacha it was a K10 million that he deposited. During the said period he was depositing a $100, 000 everyday,” Mukelabai said.

“The K10 million was transferred to FNB Gibson Power Systems account where he was liquidating an overdraft facility which he started accumulating as far back as 2013.”

He said Malanji had borrowed money from FNB in 2013, to renovate Royal Gibson Hotel on the Copperbelt.

“After he returned from Morocco he deposited the money and it was used to clear the overdraft. He got K4.9 million , K7.9million and K10.2 million it ballooned to K14 million,” Mukelabai said.

“Over $600,000 had been deposited in Sudika account by Diana Maniko and Mr Malanji which was subsequently deposited into Gibson Power Systems account.”

The witness said Chawezi Nyirenda another employee at FNB who was managing Gibson Air Chatter account, disclosed that there was a transfer of US$110, 000 from Burhan Shafak on July 20, 2021 to the said account.

“I was able to find the same amount on Shafak’s bank Statement which was transferred on July 26. September 2, 2020 there’s another transfer of $105, 000 to Gibson Air Chatters,” Mukelabai said.

He said he was informed that FNB had commenced Court proceedings against Malanji’s hotel because Royal Gibson Hotel had failed to pay the overdraft facility.

“I also interviewed Sandra Muwowo from ABSA Bank who managed Gibson Property Development accounts. She said there were cash deposits made by Malanji in March 2021 and June 2021 few days after he returned from Turkey,” said Mukelabai.

“She said after depositing US$300,000 Mr Malanji wired it to MML Aviation for the BELL 206 Ranger as well as US$400, 000 that was also deposited a total of US$700, 000 was paid for on the smaller jet. The one which was bought in January was BELL 430. Muwowo said the deposits of $100, 000 in March and in June had accumulated to US$400,000 which was wired to NAC aviation for servicing of the helicopter.”

In this case fomer secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba is accused of failing to adhere to guidelines relating to the management of public resources, and is jointly charged with Joseph Malanji a former minister who is accused of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Trial, continues today.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba August 27, 2024.

