Malanji the Greatest Thief in Zambian History



Malanji and others withdrew (stole) $11,000,000.00 or ZMW 270,000,000.00 cash of Zambia’s money in Turkey. Yes, CASH — not illegal contracts or deals, but Zambia’s money withdrawn over the counter in a bank by a Minister. These guys thought it was a mafia movie. Even the bank struggled to release the money that they had to wait for hours.





Zambians, I am not just imagining these things or making accusations — the details came out in court. It was the biggest bank heist in Zambia. Not even the accusations on FTJ, KK, and RB were this alarming. FTJ — the entire nation called him a thief over $500,000, but here we are talking about $11,000,000.00 proven in the courts of law. RB was accused of flats worth just $1,000,000 (which was proved to be a loan), but here, ladies and gentlemen, it is $11,000,000.00.





After withdrawal or stealing whatever you want to put it, he got on a Zamabia Presidential plane back to Zambia. Who gave him the Presidential plane to go and steal money? Tracking the money shows that he split it with his boss; and then after Malanji started depositing $100,000 per day for 14 days straight. How foolish and stupid.





He got so comfortable with so much stolen money that he even became careless, I even warned him then. Imagine, today, how we would react if a Minister was depositing $100,000.00 every day. Indala shakunya, sure.





In fact, he should tell us where the rest of the $11,000,000.00 is, because the investigative wings have only managed to recover or trace about $5 million.





So sad for the family and PF but he stole. Four years jail term over such money is even small, poor man is jailed five to seven over stealing a chicken, because he is hungry. I think the state should appeal mwe.



Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe