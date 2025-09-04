MALANJI: THE UNLUCKY THIEF WHO OFFERS A LESSON FOR ALL PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDERS TODAY





Malanji’s Conviction: A Reminder of PF’s Legacy of Theft. Malanji is simply the unlucky one many others are still sitting on stolen billions of dollars.





When some of us spoke day and night about criminals looting public resources, we were insulted and called names and threatened to be killed by these characters now trooping prisons. But the truth has always been clear: PF harbored lethal criminals determined to kill anyone who stood in the way of their ill-gotten wealth.





The unfortunate part is that most of these criminal activities were taking place at the State House of the Republic of Zambia. This is one reason I never agreed with the late President Edgar Lungu’s pathetic leadership. There are many more criminals than Malanji.





So, when you see Sikaile speaking out on social media, know that he understands what he is talking about it is only a matter of time. We know how our own local criminals collaborate with foreign criminals to rob this nation. We know all the loopholes





I despise criminals who steal with impunity because I know how hard it is to earn clean money. I know the struggle of building a genuine business without attaching it to corruption or theft. Above all, I believe in Zambia. Patriotism comes first for me, and that is why I speak out against abuse of public office.





When you see me raising concerns, especially about corruption, understand this: I do so with information. You may be lucky at a particular moment perhaps the law shields you today but tomorrow you will pay a heavy price, just as some of these hardcore criminals are now facing justice.





Sadly, our citizens have been robbed, deceived with token benefits, and in turn have celebrated the very criminals who exploited them. This culture must come to an end.





To those currently serving in public institutions: this is a reminder. Be extra careful. Avoid criminality at all costs. Zambia has been recording countless illegal transactions, and if a Foreign Affairs Minister like Malanji could steal at this scale, one can only imagine how many others were involved in externalizing public resources.





For me, even if you are my tribesman, if you are a thief, you are on your own. And when you are finally brought to book, don’t cry for sympathy just face the consequences.





Thank God I am not the only voter otherwise, I would have made sure that PF never ever again touched any public institution because they destroyed this nation. You do not deserve to be anywhere near public institutions.





Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist