MALANJI WINS KK NKANA GOLF CHALLENGE



Former Africa Golf Confederation President Joe Malanji was overall winner of the Nkana Kenneth Kaunda Golf tournament which took place yesterday.



Malanji who brought 41 points, emerged overall winner with Wiaan Re Loux getting 40 points in B division, followed by Yancey Sikelo with 38 while while the ladies section saw Moono Simwanza getting 36 tied with Chileshe Mwaba.



President Kaunda planted trees at Nkana Golf Club 24 years ago under the will to preserve nature.



Dr. Kaunda was in 2009 honored by the Africa Golf Confederation together with President Julius Nyirere posthumously.



Malanji, who several times played with KK commended Nkana Golf Club for this annual event considering that Dr. Kenneth Kaunda had been there several times for Golf both as a player and supporter.