MALANJI’S JUDGMENT POSTPONED DUE TO ILLNESS



Lusaka… Friday August 22, 2025 – The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has postponed the judgment in the case involving former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba.





The postponement came after Malanji’s lawyer informed the court that his client had fallen ill and was unable to attend proceedings.





During the session before Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga, the prosecution applied that the doctor alleged to have treated Malanji be subpoenaed.





The state raised concern that the sick note presented in court bore the name “Joel Malanji” instead of Joe or Joseph Malanji.





In response, the defense argued that the discrepancy was merely a semantic error and that the medical note remained valid.





However, Magistrate Wishimanga ruled that the doctor should appear in court on Monday, August 25, at 10:00 hours to clarify the matter.