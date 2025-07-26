MALAWI ANALYST QUESTIONS MUTHARIKA’S FITNESS FOR PRESIDENCY AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER ELECTION





By: Mbc Digital



A prominent political analyst in Malawi, Lyson Sibande, has raised concerns over the readiness and physical fitness of Professor Peter Mutharika, the presidential candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), ahead of the country’s upcoming September 16, 2025 election.





Speaking to local media, Sibande noted that Mutharika—who previously served as Malawi’s President from 2014 to 2020—appeared overwhelmed and struggled to respond to basic questions from journalists after submitting his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the capital, Lilongwe.





Sibande criticized the DPP’s decision to field the 84-year-old former president, describing it as regrettable given what he termed as “visible physical frailty.” He argued that such signs suggest Mutharika may not be in the best condition to effectively lead the nation if

re-elected.