Malawi Civil Society Warns Parties Against Premature Election Victory Claims





By: Zodiak online



The Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) in Malawi has cautioned political parties and candidates from the September 16 general election against declaring themselves winners before the official results are released.



Speaking at a press briefing in the capital, Lilongwe, CSEIF Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said it was worrying that both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had already announced victory for their leaders. He warned that such statements could fuel political tension and confusion among the public.





CSEIF has since called on the Malawi Electoral Commission to continue handling the vote-counting process with transparency, noting that Malawians are anxiously awaiting the official

outcome.

