By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Malawi commissions Uranium Mine

We were told Malawi is rab by an “Agriculture Economy”

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has officially inaugurated Kayelekera Uranium Mine in Karonga.

Mining company Lotus Resources Limited, which took over Kayelekera Uranium Mine, operations from Paladin Africa, has just completed refurbishing the milling plant ahead of its first production this quarter.

Currently, Kayalekera Uranium Mine has a predominantly Malawian workforce of about 200.

Africa is endowed with natural resources.

Do you think colonial government did not know about the gold being discovered in Vubwi,Petauke, Mumbwa, Nangoma, Chongwe, Mufumbwe, Kasempa, Mwinilunga?



What’s lying under national parks?

Let’s have honest debates.