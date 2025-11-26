MALAWI COMMUNITY SHOCKED AS WOMAN COMES BACK TO LIFE, THEN DIES AGAIN





A 21-year-old woman from Ntcheu District in Malawi, who reportedly showed signs of life after being declared dead, has died for a second time and was buried on Wednesday morning.





The woman, identified as Ellen Kanyaza from Chibalala Village under Senior Chief Njolomole, was first pronounced dead on November 22 and kept in the mortuary at Ntcheu District Hospital from November 22 to 23.





Family members and community leaders say that during preparations for her burial on Tuesday, her body began to move while she was already in the coffin.





Relatives removed her from the casket and gave her porridge, which she was reportedly able to eat.



Following the unexpected signs of life, the village chief instructed that the coffin be dismantled.



However, later that night, Ellen began bleeding from the nose and foaming at the mouth before passing away again. She has since been laid to rest.





Chief Ndaipa said this is the first time such an incident has been recorded in the area.



Ntcheu District Hospital spokesperson Stella Kawalala said the hospital needs more time before issuing an official statement.





The grave shown is where she has now been buried.

