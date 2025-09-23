#NationOnline #MalawiDecides2025



Malawi Council of Churches (MCC) has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to humbly concede defeat in the September 16, 2025 General Election.





MCC chairperson Reverend Billy Gamah observes that, based on the partial presidential election results announced by the Malawi Electoral Commission last night, “the table cannot change to deliver victory” for Chakwera.





Reverend Gama said a public statement by the President, acknowledging defeat would not only be an act of statesmanship but also a powerful gesture to encourage his supporters to accept the outcome peacefully.





“We believe that conceding early, even before the official announcement, will show maturity, promote peace, and help the nation move forward without violence or unnecessary tension,” said Gamah.





MCC’s call comes hours after reports indicate that former president Bakili Muluzi also asked Chakwera to concede defeat.