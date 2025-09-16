Malawi Elections Update: Two Candidates Withdraw from Contests





By: Zodiak Online



Violet Ngalande Skeffa of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who was expected to contest the parliamentary seat for Ntchisi South, has officially withdrawn from the race, even though she met all the eligibility requirements.





Meanwhile, Douglas Mkweza will not be running for a councilor seat in Chiradzulu, following a previous court conviction for theft.





These announcements were made by Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral

Commission (MEC) yesterday 15th September 2025.



In Picture is Violet Ngalande Skeffa

