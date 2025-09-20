MALAWI ELECTORAL COMMISSION CONFIRMS ARREST OF RETURNING OFFICER FOLLOWING FAILED SUICIDE ATTEMPT





By: Malawi24



The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed the arrest of a constituency Returning Officer who survived a suicide attempt during the ongoing vote tallying process following Tuesday’s general elections.





Speaking at a press briefing held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital, Lilongwe, MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja disclosed that the officer was stationed at the Nkhoma Constituency Tally Centre, located just outside the city.



The individual is now in police custody, and the Commission has already appointed a replacement to ensure electoral operations in the constituency continue without further disruption.





Justice Mtalimanja emphasized that the Commission remains committed to a smooth and transparent conclusion of the electoral process, despite the unexpected incident. She also reported that 16 out of 36 local councils had, at the time of the briefing, physically submitted their results to the national tally centre in Lilongwe.





According to the MEC Chairperson, the current focus of the Commission is on receiving and verifying election results, as well as addressing any formal complaints lodged by political stakeholders and observers.





The incident in Nkhoma has raised serious concerns about the intense psychological pressure faced by electoral officials during high-stakes national elections. While no motive for the attempted suicide has been officially confirmed, the situation has drawn public attention to the mental health challenges and operational strains within the electoral administration.

