MALAWI ELECTORAL COMMISSION URGES CALM AS RESULTS TRANSMISSION ARE UNDERWAY





The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says results from polling stations across the country are currently being collected, with physical transmission of result forms to constituency tally centres underway in all councils.





Commissioner Justice Annabel Mtalimanja stated that electronic transmission of results will begin at the constituency tally centres.





She emphasized that as the compilation and verification of results continue, the Commission is calling on all contestants, their supporters, and the general public to remain patient and calm.





She said the period of results processing is often highly sensitive, and the conduct of candidates plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and public confidence in the process.





Justice Mtalimanja further urged candidates to respect the procedures, refrain from making premature claims of victory, and wait for the official announcement from the Commission.



This is according to a statement issued by MEC.