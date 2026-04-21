Malawi Fuel Reserves Depleted, Government Confirms

Government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has acknowledged that the fuel shortage currently affecting Malawi is severe, revealing that the country’s fuel reserves have completely run out.

Speaking this morning Tuesday), Namalomba attributed the crisis partly to the ongoing Iran war, which has disrupted global fuel supply chains. He said the situation has been worsened by the country’s lack of foreign exchange, making it difficult to procure fuel from international suppliers.

“Suppliers are demanding cash payments, and the government does not have sufficient forex to meet these demands,” Namalomba said.

He added that the government is exploring several options to restore fuel supply, including ongoing negotiations with Afreximbank to secure USD120 million. According to Namalomba, part of the funds will be used to purchase more than 120 million litres of fuel.

The government has since appealed to Malawians to remain patient and cooperate as efforts are underway to find a sustainable solution to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Namalomba warned fuel station operators against hoarding the commodity and selling it illegally during nighttime.

“We are aware that some filling stations are hiding fuel and selling it to black market traders. The government will take action against those involved,” he said.

The fuel shortage has in recent days led to long queues at filling stations across the country, disrupting transport and business operations.