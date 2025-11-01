The Malawi High Court has quashed a previous ruling that would have seen the self-styled prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife, Mary, forcibly returned to South Africa. The High Court in Lilongwe intervened to set aside the extradition order initially granted by the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court on March 12. This development throws the high-profile fraud and money laundering case, which involves a staggering US$5.4 million (R102 million), into further disarray and represents a significant victory for the controversial couple.

The court’s judgment was notably critical of the lower court’s handling of the matter. It found that the magistrate’s decision to proceed with the extradition was fundamentally flawed. The ruling stated,

“The magistrate lacked brevity to stand by the course of justice to dismiss the request entirely for reasons explained above.” Elaborating further, the court added, “Dismissing all but three grounds was only a good starting point. We have completed what was omitted to be done.”

This legal language underscores the high court’s view that the initial process was incomplete and improperly conducted, leading to their decisive intervention.

Malawi High Court Blocks Bushiri And Wife’s Extradition To South Africa

The Bushiris’ legal troubles have been a source of public fascination since they absconded from South Africa in November 2020. This dramatic exit came mere days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court had released them on bail of US$10,600 (R200,000) each.

Following their flight, South African authorities swiftly submitted an extradition request the following month. The couple, who lead the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, a congregation with a substantial following across the continent, now remain in their home nation of Malawi, shielded from immediate extradition by this latest ruling.

The decision is an apparent setback for South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority. In the wake of the magistrate’s initial ruling, South Africa’s Justice Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, had sought to project an air of confidence, assuring the public that the Bushiris would not evade justice. She emphasised the international reach of law enforcement, stating,

“If [the Bushiris] do, then they are on Interpol. So, if they move to another country, we’ll go and look for them and bring them back.”

The minister also confirmed at the time that the state would vigorously oppose any appeal from the Bushiri legal team, a battle that has now taken a new turn with the high court’s judgment.