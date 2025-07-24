Malawi Parliament Dissolved Ahead of September Elections

The Office of the Speaker of Parliament has officially dissolved Parliament as the country prepares for the election of the President, Members of Parliament, and councillors.

In a statement issued this morning, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara said the decision was made in accordance with Section 67(1) of the Constitution.

As a result, current members will cease to function in their roles until the elections are held on September 16 this year.

The statement further clarified that, if necessary, former members may be re-elected to their positions in accordance with Section 67(4) of the Constitution.