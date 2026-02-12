Malawi receives US$28m global support to combat hunger, malnutrition

Malaw Government has received US$28 million global support towards 2025/2026 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme.

Malawi has secured the global support through World Food Program (WFP).

The support comes as about 4 million Malawians are in a dire need of food experience in 2025/2026 consumption year.

This is due to the impact of climate related shocks which that affected agricultural production and household food security across the country.

In response to the state of national disaster WFP, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, countries have contributed US$28 million to support the vulnerable and the most affected by Hunger.

Speaking during the site inspection in the Southern Region, WFP Country Director to Malawi Dr. Hyoung-Joon Lim, highlighted that WFP has supported over 823,000 people with food and cash assistance.

“We are treating malnourished children and mothers,” Lim said.

He was quick to say that, through the generous support that these governments are assisting the Malawian Government, WFP will make sure that the support reaches to the intended group of people and that the most affected are supported.

On his part Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Wilson Molleni, express gratitude to the donors for the timely support to the affected people, however he was quick to say that, the program still faces a deficit of US$17 million to reach 1.5 million through the full lean season.

The commissioner Molleni, said that, there is need to build resilient food systems by investing in climate-smart agriculture, irrigation expansion for food security and self-reliant communities.