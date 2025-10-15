Malawi to buy 200,000 tonnes of maize from Zambia amid looming food shortage



By: Malawi24

Zambia has pledged to supply 200,000 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi following a request from President Arthur Peter Mutharika, in a move aimed at cushioning the country’s looming food crisis.





A recent report by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) estimates that about four million Malawians will not have enough food to last them through the 2025/26 hunger season.





Speaking at a public event in Lusaka, Hichilema confirmed the bilateral agreement, saying Zambia has enough surplus maize following a strong recovery from last season’s drought and is ready to support Malawi in its time of need.





“After the drought, we have surplus food. I am pleased to say to you that last night my brother, the new president of the Republic of Malawi, called me and said, ‘HH, please keep 200,000 metric tonnes of maize for us.’ And we will do it with pleasure. Thank you to our fathers. For us, it will be money,” said Hichilema.





Recently, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs for Malawi, Joseph Mwanamveka, told the local media that the 200,000 metric tons of maize expected to be purchased is valued at about K387 billion.





The grain deal is expected to help replenish the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) stocks and stabilize food prices in local markets as the country prepares for the hunger season.

#SunFmTvNews