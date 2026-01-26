MALAWI TO DEPLOY 731 SOLDIERS TO DRC FOR UN PEACEKEEPING MISSION



The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will deploy 731 soldiers to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in March as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission.





The soldiers will serve under the MONUSCO Force Intervention Brigade, which is mandated to help restore peace and protect civilians in the conflict-affected eastern parts of the DRC.





The troops recently completed a 17-week pre-deployment training programme at Chikala Hills in Machinga District.



Speaking at the training ground, George W. Phiri, the Chief of Military Operations at MDF Joint Force Headquarters, urged the soldiers to maintain high levels of discipline, professionalism, and respect for international laws while on the mission.





Major General Phiri said Malawi remains one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the DRC because of the efficiency, discipline, and professionalism demonstrated by Malawian soldiers during previous peacekeeping deployments.





Participation in UN peacekeeping missions comes with financial allowances paid directly to the soldiers, which many use to improve their livelihoods, including investing in assets such as housing and vehicles, komanso kugwira makaladi.





In addition, the Government of Malawi receives compensation from the United Nations for deploying troops, making peacekeeping missions an important source of foreign exchange for the country.





Malawi has a long history of contributing troops to UN peacekeeping operations and is widely regarded as a reliable and professional partner in international peace and security efforts.