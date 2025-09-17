Malawi Vice president accepts defeat, congratulates Lazarus Chakwera for emerging victorious

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release



Statement by Dr. Michael Usi, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi and Presidential Candidate in the 2025 General Election





Blantyre, Malawi – September 17, 2025



Fellow Malawians,



As the Malawi Electoral Commission continues the tallying process, it has become clear from the results announced so far that Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is likely to emerge victorious in this election.





In the spirit of our democratic values, I accept this outcome. I extend my sincere congratulations to Dr. Chakwera and his team for the trust and confidence that Malawians have placed in them. The people have spoken, and their will must always be respected.





I also wish to express my deep gratitude to all who supported me throughout this journey — my running mate, campaign team, and the many Malawians who believed in our vision. Your trust has been humbling, and I will remain forever grateful.





Our democracy has once again demonstrated its strength. Elections are not about personal triumph but about the collective future of our nation. I therefore urge all Malawians, regardless of political affiliation, to unite behind the leadership chosen by the people and to work together for the development and prosperity of our country.





As I conclude, I reaffirm my commitment to continue serving Malawi in every capacity available to me. Let us remain steadfast in hope, united in purpose, and determined in our pursuit of a better future for all.





May God bless Malawi.



Dr. Michael Usi

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi

Presidential Candidate for Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, 2025 General Election